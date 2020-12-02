Promoter Frank Warren has criticised Eddie Hearn's comments as 'c***ish' after his rival cast doubt over the seriousness of Daniel Dubois's injury.

During his defeat via knockout to Joe Joyce this past Saturday, Dubois was left with a broken orbital and a bleeding left retina, with the injury thought to have come during the third.

When he was told about the Dubois injury, Hearn responded by saying:

"Did he? I haven’t seen any scans.

“Report from what? Most people would post some sort of x-ray. I’m not a doctor, but it looks like eye-swelling to me, not necessarily a fracture.”

Hearn later took to Instagram to criticise the decision of Dubois's team, and Warren, to put the boxer in the ring, saying it was rushed and that the fighter looked unhappy from the fifth.

Warren hit out in response to Hearn's comments, saying: "I've been at a fight before and said 'he's swallowed', I've been guilty of that.

"But if someone is injured and afterwards you have some t*** sitting in his office saying we are all lying about it, I find that a real personal affront. It is a c***ish thing to say about a fighter.

“I do not agree in any shape or form that a fighter should be in there to give his life or inflict life or career-damaging injuries to satisfy some t***, so he can go and pass judgement on bravery.

“So we could do without Hearn's ill-advised and stupid comments because saying somebody is lying about an injury, as serious as this, just shows you how naïve and stupid he is.”

Dubois is currently waiting to find out if surgery will be required on the eye socket, or if a titanium plate will need to be implanted.

Warren added: “The doctors have said, if he had carried on, there was a strong chance of losing or having problems with his eyesight.

“He would have been in the same position as Anthony Ogogo basically."

Ogogo, a 2012 Olympic bronze winner, lost his sight after sustaining a similar injury in a 2016 fight but continued to fight against Craig Cunningham. Ogogo has since reached out to Dubois via social media to offer support.

News Now - Sport News