Arsenal ready to bid for fringe Premier League man

Arsenal made a number of big signings in the summer.

The Gunners made a number of moves to strengthen Mikel Arteta’s squad, bringing in reinforcements in defence and in midfield.

Thomas Partey arrived from Atletico Madrid, Gabriel came in from Lille, Pablo Mari joined from Flamengo, Runar Alex Runarsson came in from Dijon, and Cedric Soares and Willian joined from Southampton and Chelsea respectively.

The season, though, has not begun as they would have hoped.

Across 10 games this season in the Premier League, they have won four games, lost four, and drawn two.

Arteta’s men are currently on a three-game winless run in the league, going down 3-0 to Aston Villa and 2-1 to Wolves and drawing 0-0 with Leeds United.

And it seems they remain in the market for new signings as the January transfer window looms.

Despite signing both Gabriel and Mari, Eurosport reports that the Gunners are interested in Manchester City defender John Stones.

Stones has only played twice in the Premier League this season, on the opening day against Wolves, and last time out, in the 5-0 win over Burnley.

He has a contract until 2022 and it seems that a number of clubs are monitoring his situation as the window looms.

Stones is valued at £22.5m and the report states that the Gunners have asked to be kept abreast of his situation as they will want to speak to him should he become available.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Stones seems like something of a classic Arsenal signing.

He hasn’t been getting into the team at another top six side and, thus, he could move to the Emirates and then instantly find his way into the starting XI.

He has been spending the majority of the season on the bench and one has to think that he will be open to a switch to north London with the European Championships looming at the end of the season.

Stones, indeed, has not played for England since the 7-0 win over Montenegro in November of 2019.

If Arsenal do make a move, one can see this deal coming off.

