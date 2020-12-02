Tonight, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain lock horns in a crucial Champions League group game at Old Trafford.

If United emerge victorious on their home patch, they will qualify for the knockout stage of Europe's top-tier competition.

But regardless of PSG's struggles both domestically and continentally this season, victory is far from guaranteed for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side.

Thomas Tuchel's team still possess three of the most deadly attack-minded players on the planet in Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Angel Di Maria.

The latter signed for United back in the summer of 2014, but his time with the Red Devils is not fondly remembered by either the man himself or fans.

So when the Argentine winger returned to the Theatre of Dreams with Paris Saint-Germain in 2019, a hostile reception was to be expected.

However, the 32-year-old probably didn't expect to receive a similar greeting from the United players, but that's what he got.

Ashley Young was the man to give Di Maria an unpleasant welcome, the Englishman sending the PSG man flying into the advertising boards at Old Trafford.

You can watch footage of the incident below.

Young vs Di Maria

Ouch. The United fans who got a close-up view of Di Maria's tumble were certainly not concerned about whether the Argentine had hurt himself...

Fans on Twitter also had little sympathy, one replying to the post: "Need this energy today."

Another added: "This is up there with Ashley Young's best moments in a United shirt."

It was Di Maria who had the last laugh on his Old Trafford return in 2019 as PSG secured a 2-0 victory in the north of England thanks to goals from Presnel Kimpembe and Mbappe.

However, in the second-leg of the tie, Di Maria and PSG were humbled by a second-string United side at the Parc des Princes.

A brace from Romelu Lukaku and a last-minute penalty from Marcus Rashford secured an improbable 3-1 win for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Red Devils.

News Now - Sport News