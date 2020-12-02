Manchester United shelled out big money on two players for the future last summer.

The Red Devils signed Facundo Pellistri from Peñarol in a deal worth €10m.

The Uruguayan has been impressive in his first few outings for United's U23s.

And United also decided to sign Amad Diallo from Atalanta, with the English giants paying £18.9m for his services.

Diallo hasn't joined United yet, with the Ivorian set to complete his move next month.

The 18-year-old has been given some first team opportunities by Atalanta in recent weeks.

And he was given a chance to impress off the bench against FC Midtjylland on Tuesday evening.

Diallo was sent on in the 68th minute and he produced an encouraging cameo on his Champions League debut.

His highlights from the game have been created by Twitter user @ShameIessFC and you can watch it below:

He looks like a potential star. It's important to note that he did all this in just 22 minutes.

Despite his sleight frame, the youngster already looks like he has the physical capabilities needed to succeed at a professional level.

He produced a couple of good passes for his teammates and was also unlucky not to score on a couple of occasions.

He also looks like a skillful player who isn't afraid to take on opposition defenders.

The video has gone viral, having attracted over 1.3k retweets and 5k 'likes'. You can view the best reaction from United fans below:

Per @StatmanDave, Diallo won 100% aerials, completed 80% of his passes, created one chance and won one foul.

He will officially join Man United on January 11.

It wouldn't be a surprise if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer puts him straight in the first team.

