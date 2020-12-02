Ex-Arsenal star hails Spurs defender after exceptional start

Joe Rodon was thrown in at the deep end for Tottenham Hotspur at the weekend.

Signed from Swansea City in the summer, the central defender made his full Premier League debut against Chelsea on Sunday.

The move was forced upon boss Jose Mourinho, of course, as a result of Toby Alderweireld sustaining an injury against Manchester City.

Rodon helped Spurs keep a clean sheet, too, as they drew 0-0 with the Blues to return to the top of the Premier League table.

It must be said that the Wales international did make a mistake in the final few minutes, allowing Olivier Giroud what was essentially a free shot at goal, but he fluffed his lines and Hugo Lloris made a straightforward save.

Nevertheless, it was an impressive performance from Rodon, who made a match-high five clearances, and also made three interceptions, with a pass success rate of 85%, per WhoScored.

And former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell has lavished praise on the Wales international, who took to life in the top-flight like a duck to water.

Speaking to Football Insider, he said: “I cannot say that I am surprised that he has settled in at Spurs.

“A young player that has done really well in his career so far and it always helps to come into a side that is playing well. That is really important because everybody is playing up to their capabilities. It makes it an easier transition.

“Credit to the young man. He has come into a very difficult game, away at Chelsea, and kept a clean sheet. A fantastic start so fair play to him for that.”

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Rodon has made himself an option for Mourinho.

With Alderweireld injured, the Welshman had a major opportunity and he took it.

When it comes to a debut for a defender, one can’t ask for more than a clean sheet and an assured performance and that’s exactly what Rodon gave the Portuguese.

With a north London derby against Arsenal looming, Rodon has played his way into contention.

Campbell is right to applaud him for that, and he may well be worried that he will play a role in Spurs taking the bragging rights.

