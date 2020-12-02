Pundit makes big Celtic claim as woes continue

Celtic have been in absolutely abysmal form.

The pressure is building on manager Neil Lennon, with the club winning just twice in their last six games.

They beat Aberdeen 2-0 on November 1st and Motherwell 4-1 a week later.

However, they have also lost 4-1, twice, to Sparta Prague in the Europa League, drawn 2-2 with Hibernian, and lost 2-0 to Ross County in the second round of the Scottish League Cup.

Fans subsequently took to Celtic Park, in defiance of government restrictions, to protest against Lennon’s management, insisting that he should leave.

The result saw them eliminated from the competition for the first time since 2016 and it seems inevitable that Lennon could be heading out of the club unless results turn around swiftly.

There have been reports that Celtic will hold off sacking Lennon until January, perhaps after that month’s Old Firm derby against Rangers, but the discontent is plain to see.

And former Premier League striker Gabriel Agbonlahor believes there has been a bust-up behind the scenes, leading to their dramatic slump.

Speaking to Football Insider, he said: “I think managers are at risk when players aren’t performing for them and they’re not trying. Managers are at a massive risk because it shows they have lost the changing room.

“I’m sure Neil Lennon will be trying to get the most of his players and he’ll be looking at who really wants to keep him in a job.

“I’m not sure he has lost the dressing room but seeing the Scottish league over the last nine seasons and how good a squad Celtic have, it’s very strange to see them going through this spell.

“The only thing I can think of, and what I’m hearing, is he’s not motivating the players or some have fallen out with him because that Celtic squad should not be as far behind Rangers as they are.”

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

One has to think Agbonlahor is right.

Celtic are currently 11 points behind leaders Rangers and although they do have two games in hand, there is precious little guarantee at this moment in time that those games will be won.

Even if they are, the club will only move five points behind the Gers, a gap that could well prove insurmountable given the form of Steven Gerrard’s men.

They haven’t lost this season and have already beaten Celtic once.

Lennon is clearly under immense pressure and one feels that something has gone drastically wrong behind the scenes, as Agbonlahor alludes to.

Last season, after all, they lost twice and drew twice in 30 games. They have already drawn three times this season.

In 2019/20, there was a gap of 13 points between the two clubs at the top; things have clearly gone drastically wrong this term.

