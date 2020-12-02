Spurs continuing interest in star who was Mourinho's top target

Tottenham Hotspur chased Milan Skriniar throughout the summer transfer window.

The Inter Milan centre-back was the subject of continued interest from Spurs, who were hoping to lure him to north London.

The Guardian reported during the window that the two clubs had held talks and Inter were holding out for £55m to allow Skriniar to leave, though Spurs wanted to pay a maximum of €35m (£31.4m).

That is a significant difference and the gap could not be bridged, meaning the Slovakia international remained at San Siro.

Spurs signed Joe Rodon instead, utilising the domestic transfer window to bring him in from Swansea City, but it seems they have not yet given up hope of convincing Inter to part with Skriniar.

Football Insider claims that the club are continuing to monitor the 25-year-old, as he remains Jose Mourinho’s top defensive target in the transfer window.

The report does state that the Italian club will have to lower their asking price significantly to make a deal feasible for Spurs, but they are keeping tabs on the situation.

Rodon made his full Premier League debut at the weekend against Chelsea due to Toby Alderweireld’s injury, and it remains to be seen if he will return swiftly.

Football Insider also reports that Davinson Sanchez could be sold should a buyer be found, and his exit could well free up funds for a fresh Skriniar bid.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

It makes sense that Spurs are continuing to monitor Skriniar’s situation.

A club does not simply drop all of their interest in a player who has been pursued throughout an entire transfer window, as the defender was.

Given the length and extent of the talks they had with the Serie A giants, it would be more of a shock if Spurs suddenly decided they did not want to sign him.

The signing of Rodon has added depth to the defence but Skriniar is a level above, an elite centre-back who has played in Serie A, the Champions League, and at Euro 2016 for his country.

He is valued at £45m by Transfermarkt; it remains to be seen if the club can convince Inter to do business.

