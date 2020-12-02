There are so many incredible footballers plying their trade across the globe right now.

But who are the world's best players in every position?

Towards the end of every year, ESPN name the 90 best footballers in the world and they've just published their rankings for 2020.



They've named the 10 best players in 9 different positions and you can view their list by clicking here:

We've waded through their rankings and listed who they've ranked the best five players in the world right now for every position.

GOALKEEPER:

5. Thibaut Courtois

4. Marc-Andre ter Stegen

3. Jan Oblak

2. Alisson

1. Manuel Neuer

Don't think there can be many arguments here. Neuer is back to top form after a few bad years at Bayern.

RIGHT-BACKS:

5. Kyle Walker

4. Dani Carvajal

3. Benjamin Pavard

2. Achraf Hakimi

1. Trent Alexander-Arnold

I personally would swap Carvajal and Pavard's place in the rankings.

Alexander-Arnold is unquestionably the best right-back in the world and he may well retain that title for the next decade.

CENTRE-BACKS:

5. Dayot Upamecano

4. Kalidou Koulibaly

3. David Alaba

2. Sergio Ramos

1. Virgil van Dijk

Again, no real surprises here. Van Dijk may be out for the next six months or so but he's been unbelievable in the last few years.

Ramos, now 34, continues to defy his age.

LEFT-BACKS:

5. Raphael Guerreiro

4. Alex Sandro

3. Jordi Alba

2. Alphonso Davies

1. Andy Robertson

I think Robertson is a superb player. But I would have Davies in front of him. His attacking prowess and speed have made him one of the best defenders in world football.

CENTRE-MIDFIELD

5. N'Golo Kante

4. Casemiro

3. Toni Kroos

2. Thiago

1. Joshua Kimmich

Kante's inclusion can be considered a little surprising. He's struggled for fitness and hasn't been at his best in the past years or so.

ATTACKING MIDFIELD:

5. Leon Goretzka

4. Alejandro Gomez

3. Bruno Fernandes

2. Thomas Muller

1. Kevin De Bruyne

Now this is controversial. Fernandes and De Bruyne have been compared in recent times as fans have argued which one is better.

No disrespect intended to Muller but I think the Premier League duo are the top two. If pressed, I would have to agree with ESPN and say that De Bruyne is the best in his position.

WINGER:

5. Angel Di Maria

4. Jadon Sancho

3. Serge Gnabry

2. Raheem Sterling

1. Sadio Mane

The first thing that struck me is that there's no Eden Hazard. The Belgian has had a torrid time since joining Real Madrid in 2019. He's ranked just ninth, which sums up his demise.

FORWARD:

5. Mohamed Salah

4. Neymar

3. Cristiano Ronaldo

2. Kylian Mbappe

1. Lionel Messi

How do you possibly rank these five?!

I'd put Salah in front of Neymar. Messi has actually been off his game recently so it's a toss up between who is the best out of the top three.

STRIKER:

5. Romelu Lukaku

4. Harry Kane

3. Karim Benzema

2. Erling Haaland

1. Robert Lewandowski

Lukaku has been quite sensational since joining Inter and he rightly makes the top five.

Kane has been brilliant for Spurs ever since Jose Mourinho was named manager. I would put him above Benzema.

There's no question that Lewandowski is the best striker in the world right now.

