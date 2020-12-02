Khabib Nurmagomedov's future remains a point of intrigue after his 'retirement'.

The Eagle formally bowed out at UFC 254 after beating Justin Gaethje.

He confirmed just moments after the fight that he had promised his mother he would hang up his gloves.

However, his social media activity has prompted speculation that the 32-year-old could still perform a u-turn and make it 30-0.

If he's anything like his old rival Conor McGregor, then it's easy to see why many are sceptical about whether he's genuinely quit the sport for good.

There has even been talk that he could be interested in a rematch with the Notorious himself. McGregor will fight Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 next month, which could allow for a 'winner-takes-all' showdown with Khabib.

Unfortunately, the lightweight quickly poured cold water on those rumours, telling a press conference: "I choked both of them out, there's no interest there."

Khabib has indeed defeated both men and while there would undoubtedly be huge interest in a rematch, he has previously spoken about his desire to spend more time studying after retirement, rather than settling old scores.

Inevitably, though, McGregor is not buying those reasons for 'refusing' to fight him again and posted three tweets after Nurmagomedov's press conference on Wednesday. The posts weren't up for long before quickly being deleted, but they were already getting thousands of likes.

Since their original clash, his time in the Octagon has been limited - in fact, his victory over Donald Cerrone lasted just 40 seconds.

So how would he fare in a rematch with Khabib? Dana White has previously claimed that the Irishman has already blown any chance of a second fight due to his antics on social media, which included leaking direct messages between himself and the UFC chief.

It doesn't seem to have convinced McGregor to tone his behaviour down on Twitter one bit.

News Now - Sport News