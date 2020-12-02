These days it’s a prerequisite for footballers to keep themselves in top physical condition.

Gone are the days where players would unwind after matches - or even training sessions, in some cases - by sinking a few pints down the pub.

Players like Cristiano Ronaldo are examples to the younger the generation in terms of how to look after your body to maximise performance levels.

Ronaldo has one of the most impressive physiques in football, if not *the* most impressive physique.

However, his former Real Madrid teammate Sergio Ramos certainly gives the Portuguese superstar a run for his money.

Ramos has posted a video of himself inside the gym looking in seriously good shape.

Check it out here…

Not bad for a 34-year-old!

Ramos cheekily tagged Conor McGregor into the caption, ‘calling out’ the UFC megastar with the following message: “When you're ready, @thenotoriousmma.”

The winking face at the end of the caption probably indicates that he doesn’t really fancy stepping into the Octagon against The Notorious. And who can blame him?

However, Ramos’s message was seen by McGregor, who responded in the comments.

The Irishman, who is set to fight Dustin Poirier on January 23 in a rematch of their 2014 bout at UFC 178, said: “Stay Ready, my brother Sergio! We have a big fight coming up.”

Although Ramos looks in great shape, we’re not sure he’d stand much of a chance against McGregor.

That said, it goes without saying that we’d all love to see it happen!

If YouTubers are knocking out former NBA basketball players, then surely the prospect of Ramos going head-to-head against McGregor one day in the future can’t be ruled out entirely.

