Leeds told that PL ace would be a superb signing

Leeds United have been in great form.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side have enjoyed a truly exciting start to the 2020/21 season, and currently sit comfortably in 12th in the Premier League.

They are eight points clear of the relegation zone already and have bounced back exceptionally well from their back-to-back 4-1 defeats to Leicester City and Crystal Palace.

A 0-0 draw with Arsenal could easily have been a victory, while their 1-0 win over Everton was impressive at the weekend.

Nevertheless, the January transfer window is just around the corner and one former star has urged the club to be active when it comes to recruiting reinforcements.

Noel Whelan, who played for Leeds between 1993 and 1995, believes that Liverpool striker Divock Origi would be an exceptional signing for the Whites, should they be able to land him.

The Athletic’s Liverpool correspondent James Pearce has claimed that the Belgium international is unlikely to leave in the January transfer window, but says the “clock is ticking” when it comes to his future.

Origi, who is 6'1, has played just a single minute of Premier League football this season and Whelan thinks he would be a fine signing for Leeds.

Speaking to Football Insider, he said: “He would be a welcome addition at Leeds.

“He has got all of the attributes that Marcelo Bielsa looks for in a striker and he can play out wide as well. Bielsa likes players that can adapt across that front three.

“Leeds do not have many strikers, we only have one focal point in Patrick Bamford so Origi would fit straight into the side.

“He is great on the deck, even though he is a big fella and he would benefit from the crosses we get into the box.

“Leeds need another striker and I would love to see him at the club because he has a bit of everything – pace, trickery and strength.

“A player who is still young as well, he has loads of time.”

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Whelan seems to have plucked this out of thin air.

We should be clear in saying there hasn’t been a concrete link between Leeds and Origi so this appears to be a pundit making a claim based on nothing at all; how rare.

But still, one has to say that he’s probably right.

Leeds have Rodrigo and Patrick Bamford as their forward options but bringing in a third would add a degree of tactical flexibility and perhaps even allow Bielsa to play the Spaniard out wide.

Origi would be a good signing, but one has to say that it’s a bit odd it’s even being suggested, such has been the lack of news surrounding the Belgian.

