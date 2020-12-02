Newcastle make decision over striker Bruce rates highly

Dwight Gayle has struggled with injury thus far this season.

The Newcastle United striker has yet to play for the club in 2020/21 after undergoing knee surgery.

He played a key role in the Magpies’ squad last season, scoring four goals in the final eight games.

His injury has, of course, stunted his progress and, with his contract set to expire at the end of the season, it seemed as though he could leave in the January transfer window.

But it appears that Newcastle will make an attempt to convince him to stay at the club if a new report is to be believed.

Football Insider claims that the Magpies will rebuff all interest in the forward in the January transfer window, having previously reported that he is set to be offered a new contract.

Boss Steve Bruce believes that the former Crystal Palace star is a valuable asset, and offers useful back-up to Callum Wilson.

Newcastle reportedly valued Gayle at £20m last season but he is now valued at £7.2m by Transfermarkt.

It is a risky strategy from Newcastle, as Gayle could easily decide to take on a new challenge and leave for nothing in the summer.

Indeed, the report states that there is likely to be interest from rival Premier League clubs and Championship sides too, despite the 30-year-old’s lack of minutes.

As his injury recovery kicks up a notch, though, he could return to the fold this month and help the Magpies as they head into the busy festive schedule.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

This shows just how highly Bruce rates Gayle.

Most clubs would be looking to find a buyer for the striker in the last window when they can get a fee for him but instead it appears the former Manchester United defender wants to give him a new contract.

At the age of 30, one has to say that carries with it an element of risk, especially given his recent injury record.

But it may be the best offer he gets, and he should take it.

He is clearly held in high esteem in St James’ Park; that kind of reverence cannot be bought.

