Diego Maradona became synonymous with the number 10 shirt throughout his glittering career.

In the week since his passing, many tributes to the legendary Argentine have therefore focused on his iconic jersey number.

Napoli, the club for whom he played some of his greatest football, wore special commemorative shirts with his name and number on during their victory over Roma.

One of the best tributes of all came from compatriot Lionel Messi.

The Barcelona forward, who played under Maradona at the 2010 World Cup while he was managing Argentina, paid his respects after scoring against Osasuna.

The 33-year-old took off his shirt to reveal a Newell's Old Boys kit underneath with the number 10 on the back. He also pointed to the sky.

It's fitting that Messi and Maradona share the same squad number, given that the six-time Ballon d'Or winner is one of the few players who can reasonably rival the football icon as the greatest of all time.

Among those moved by his tribute was Diego Armando Maradona Sinagra - the son of the late superstar.

"Messi's dedication moved me a lot," he told Marca, as quoted by Mundo Deportivo.

"They have been very emotional days. The Leo thing was special, very nice. It got to me a lot, it made me cry...

"Also that of Naples; the triumph of Gimnasia; what happened in Boca, where Dalma [Maradona's daughter] was ... Many were emotional."

He added that he would like clubs for whom Maradona played, including Barcelona (1982-1984), to retire their number 10 shirts.

“In the teams where he played, I think so, including Barça. I have no doubt," he added.

Andre Villas-Boas also made a similar claim last week. The Marseille manager told a press conference:

"I would like FIFA to retire the number 10 shirt in all competitions, for all teams.

"It would be the best homage we could do for him. He is an incredible loss for the world of football."

While it seems unlikely that such a huge request will be granted, it's testament to Maradona's legacy that it's even being contemplated.

Very few will ever be able to do his number justice, but Messi is better positioned than anyone to follow in his footsteps.

News Now - Sport News