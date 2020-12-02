Neco Williams is one of several youngsters who have had to step up amidst Liverpool's injury crisis.

Under normal circumstances, Jurgen Klopp might have hoped to use the full-back, as well as his namesake Rhys and centre-back Nat Phillips, more sparingly.

It's important not to lose sight of the fact that Neco is just 19-years-old, even when he's made seven appearances for the senior team this season.

The Welshman, who has been filling in for the injured Trent Alexander-Arnold, has had a couple of shaky performances, but that's perfectly understandable.

Williams conceded a penalty in Saturday's 1-1 draw with Brighton & Hove Albion, but Neal Maupay missed from the spot.

Sadly, even before that incident the teenager has had to deal with online abuse.

He recently blacked out his Twitter to make a statement against those who had trolled him for his error in Liverpool's 7-2 win over Lincoln City.

The vast majority of Reds supporters will wish him nothing but success and will let him off a few teething issues as he finds his feet in the first team.

One such fan uploaded a video of his highlights with the caption "Neco Williams appreciation tweet. F*** the haters." Williams liked the post, as can be seen below:

As well as finding solace in the kind words of fans on Twitter, Williams can also rely on the backing of his manager.

Klopp revealed he had a "long talk" this with the right-back to show he sympathised with his situation.

"We both know he has so much in the locker than he's showed so far. But that's exactly the situation," he told reporters.

"So when is the right moment for a young boy to come in?

"When the season starts, a really difficult summer with lockdown and nobody knowing if we can go on again, then a short pre-season, then all of a sudden Trent is out.

"He has to play early, then he's not in the best shape in that moment, all players have these moments."

It's great to see the Liverpool boss speaking out to defend Williams, as well as those on social media who have shown their support.

