One week has already passed since Diego Maradona tragically passed away at the age of 60.

The football world has paid its respects to one of the greatest players in history since the awful news was confirmed last Wednesday.

Pele, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo were among the superstars of past and present to pay tribute to the hero of the 1986 World Cup.

Maradona had his flaws but there’s absolutely no doubt he was loved by the vast majority, especially by those who had the privilege of playing alongside him.

Even Brazilians loved the Argentine, including Ronaldo, another contender for the status of football’s greatest ever player.

The two-time World Cup winner has opened up about his special relationship with his fellow South American.

Ronaldo, like the rest of the football world, admits he was left “very sad” after hearing the news.

"Diego left an incredible legacy in football. His loss is very hard to take,” he was quoted as saying by The Mirror. “The news caught me by surprise and left me very sad.

"I want to send my love to his family. He changed the lives of many people and I will always be eternally grateful for the inspiration he provided me."

Ronaldo also told a heartwarming story involving his late friend, explaining why the Argentina legend wore two watches.

It had previously been reported that Maradona wore two watches when he travelled: one to tell the time in the city he was in and the other to tell the time in Argentina.

But Ronaldo has now revealed the real reason.

"One of the first times he came to visit me in Madrid we had dinner," he added.

"Diego brought two watches and the legend went that he did not go anywhere without them both.

"I asked him why he wore two, and he said that his daughter had given them to him as a present and since then he had never taken them off.

"At the end of the meal he took one off and gave it to me as a gift. I didn't want to accept it, but he got angry and I was left with no choice.

"I will look after it for the rest of my life as a reminder of his generosity and friendship."

Isn’t that lovely?

That particular watch has now become an even more treasured possession for Ronaldo, who now works as president of Spanish club Real Valladolid.

