The much vaunted Michael Edwards may have snubbed a dream transfer opportunity for Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp has been stripped of many of his core defensive options this season and the emerging crisis has shed light on the club's striking failure to bring a new central defender into the club during the summer window.

The Reds started the season with just three recognised senior central defenders, namely Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip.

That swiftly proved to be a mistake as van Dijk, Gomez and makeshift option Fabinho all picked up injuries in quick succession, leaving Klopp with little left to choose from in his defensive ranks.

Fabinho is now back in contention and in truth the discourse surrounding a potential crisis has fallen flat.

But while Liverpool have undoubtedly shown title-winning resilience and squad depth in the face of adversity, the need to sign a new central defender remains as pressing as ever.

Identifying a natural fit for Klopp's style and a player with the potential to manage the hefty expectations at Liverpool certainly won't be easy, but a recent report from Sky Sports suggests Edwards has already omitted an ideal candidate from his shortlist.

The report in question concerns for the future of Ben White, a tantalising young defender who has already thrived under the pressures of a Championship promotion race with a historically successful club in Leeds United.

Perhaps the expectations at Elland Road are not what they used to be, but the experience he acquired under Marcelo Bielsa will have aptly prepared him for a future opportunity at a similarly high profile club underpinned by huge fan expectation.

According to Sky Sports, Manchester United, Spurs and Chelsea are all monitoring the Brighton & Hove Albion player's progress, but the Reds reportedly have "no interest" in signing him, though the reasons behind Liverpool's stance are not stated.

Edwards, Liverpool's sporting director and head transfer honcho, has established a glowing reputation at Anfield since arriving at the club.

The sales of Philippe Coutinho, Dominic Solanke, Danny Ward and Rhian Brewster all evidenced his shrewd negotiating skills, while recent deals for Thiago Alcantara and Diogo Jota underlined his ability to bring in first-class players without being taken for a ride in the transfer market.

But it appears he's made a huge mistake with White. After all, this is a player who scooped a handful of awards - including the club's Young Player of the Year and the Yorkshire Evening Post's Player of the Year - following his outstanding season at Leeds.

He was also selected by his fellow professionals in the PFA Championship Team of the Year, featuring alongside his centre-back partner Liam Cooper.

Any doubts over his ability to translate his Championship form into the Premier League have evaporated rapidly this season, and the fact Wyscout's index has him ranked as the fourth best defender in the division attests to the seamlessness of his transition.

Meanwhile, at 23 years of age, White is only bound to go from strength to strength, refining various aspects of his game as he builds a case for selection at international level.

Add in the fact that White would bolster the homegrown quota and it's difficult to find a compelling reason to justify Liverpool's snub.

He's the full package, the real deal and a player who could add a significant layer of depth in a problem position for Klopp.

Given how attractive a prospect White has proven himself to be, one can only assume that Edwards has something genius up his sleeve.

