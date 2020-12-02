Manchester United have a superb recent history against PSG in the Champions League.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side welcomed the Parisians to Old Trafford on Wednesday night hoping to replicate some of the magic from their last couple of performances at the Parc des Princes.

Instead, United got off to the worst possible start with Neymar scoring inside six minutes.

David de Gea then made a couple of decent saves to ensure things didn't get worse.

However, Fred was in serious danger of reducing the hosts to 10 men when he was seen headbutting Leo Paredes.

It looked almost certain that the Brazilian would be dismissed. But when the referee consulted the VAR monitor, he decided to only award a yellow card instead of a red.

He evidently deemed it an aggressive offence, but not one which warranted a dismissal. You can watch the incident below:

That's got to be a first...

The match official initially struggled to find the VAR monitor but upon reviewing it, Peter Walton suggested in the BT Sport studio that the decision was only going to go one way. It was a huge surprise then, to see Fred remain on the pitch.

It certainly had shades of the Nicolas Pepe incident against Leeds. The Arsenal winger, of course, was given a straight red in their recent Premier League encounter for a remarkably similar incident.

Fred got a very lucky reprieve here. It sparked a short melee between the two sets of players and looking at the replays, it's easy to see why.

United then equalised through Marcus Rashford shortly after the half hour mark thanks to a significant deflection.

Within minutes, Fred was at it again with another late challenge on Paredes, but he avoided a sanction.

