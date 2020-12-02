Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain played out and entertaining opening 45 minutes at Old Trafford.

Neymar opened the scoring for the Parisians from an acute angle in the sixth minute and it took United some time to get into the game.

Fred was then lucky to escape a straight red card for a headbutt on Leandro Paredes. VAR reviewed the incident but the Brazilian was let off with a booking.

Marcus Rashford then struck in the 33rd minute to level the scores.

And the two teams went into half-time all square, although Neymar was left fuming as the two sides went down the tunnel following an altercation with Scott McTominay.

McTominay cleaned out Neymar with a sliding tackle and then appeared to stand on the Brazilian forward as he stepped over him.

Watch the incident here…

Neymar was clearly rattled and the two players had words as the half-time whistle was blown.

PSG’s most expensive player then spoke to the Italian referee Daniele Orsato, presumably asking the match official how McTominay had avoided at least a yellow card.

News Now - Sport News