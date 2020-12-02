Oliver Giroud scored all four of Chelsea’s goals as the Premier League side recorded a hugely impressive 4-0 victory away at Sevilla on Wednesday night.

The Frenchman, who started ahead of Timo Werner and Tammy Abraham, netted his first goal of the evening in the eighth minute.

He then doubled his tally in the 54th minute before completing his hat-trick with 15 minutes remaining.

Giroud then had the opportunity to make it four goals from the penalty spot in the 83rd minute, and he made no mistake from 12 yards.

This was the complete performance from one of Europe’s most underrated forwards.

Here’s how Giroud made it 1-0…

And this was his second goal of the night…

Here’s how he completed his hat-trick….

And this was his fourth and final goal of a quite remarkable evening…

Giroud subsequently becomes the oldest player to score a Champions League hat-trick at the age of 34 and 63 days.

He beat the previous record held by a certain Cristiano Ronaldo.

Giroud also becomes the oldest player to score a hat-trick in the European Cup since Ferenc Puskas back in 1965.

The France international then became the first Chelsea player to score four goals in a game since Frank Lampard in March 2010.

And he’s the first player to score four goals in a single Champions League match since Ronaldo, who netted four while playing for Real Madrid against Malmo in December 2015.

Well played, Olivier!

