Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has enjoyed two of his best nights as Manchester United manager against Paris Saint-Germain.

The dramatic 3-1 victory at the Parc des Princes in March 2019 remains the best moment of Solskjaer’s United tenure so far.

The Red Devils then recorded another win at the same ground in October during the first meeting between the two sides in this season’s Champions League group stages.

But despite his success in the French capital, Solskjaer has lost both games against PSG at Old Trafford.

Wednesday night’s 3-1 defeat at the Theatre of Dreams means United require at least a point away at RB Leipzig next week to seal their place in the Champions League knockout rounds.

United fans were frustrated that midfielder Fred wasn’t substituted at half-time by Solskjaer after narrowly avoiding a red card in the opening 45 minutes.

The Brazilian midfielder came out for the second half, to the disbelief of many supporters on social media, and it wasn’t a shock when he was shown a second yellow card by referee Daniele Orsato with 20 minutes left on the clock.

The hosts were already 2-1 down at this point (Marquinhos had just doubled PSG’s lead) and Fred’s dismissal effectively ended United’s chances of sealing a point.

Meanwhile, a clip has gone viral on Twitter which fans believe shows Bruno Fernandes shouting at Solskjaer to make a substitution.

You can watch the video here…

The Portuguese midfielder, who is a future captain in the eyes of many fans, certainly screams something towards the Man Utd bench.

It seems many fans are convinced Bruno was ordering Solskjaer to make a change…

Despite having the option to make five subs, Solskjaer didn’t make his first change until the 74th minute, when he subbed Marcus Rashford off for Paul Pogba.

The United boss then withdrew Anthony Martial and Edinson Cavani for Mason Greenwood and Donny van de Beek minutes later.

His final change saw Odion Ighalo enter the fray for Aaron Wan-Bissaka in the 90th minute.

But it was a case of too little too late.

United fans have every right to wonder what might have happened had Solskjaer withdrew Fred at half-time and kept 11 men on the pitch for the full 90 minutes.

