It may not have been his most spectacular effort, but Cristiano Ronaldo made history as he netted past Dynamo Kyiv in the Champions League.

The Portuguese scored his 750th goal for club and country as Juventus cruised to a 3-0 victory in Turin.

Ronaldo tweeted: "750 goals, 750 happy moments, 750 smiles in the faces of our supporters. Thank you to all the players and coaches that helped me reach this amazing number, thank you to all my loyal opponents that made me work harder and harder everyday."

That was the Bianconeri's second of the night, with Federico Chiesa and Alvaro Morata also getting themselves on the scoresheet.

Ronaldo's strike has inevitably received the most attention because it marked such a special milestone.

Of his 750 goals, 450 of them were scored for Real Madrid, 118 for Manchester United, 102 for Portugal, 75 for Juventus and five for his first club, Sporting Lisbon.

However, there was one statistic that went under the radar. As he tumbled into the net past the Ukrainians, he also broke one of Lionel Messi's own records.

It was the 35-year-old's 71st goal scored at home in the competition. That's more than any other player in history and one more than Messi has managed.

There were to be no midweek heroics from his rival, as Ronald Koeman had rested the forward for Barcelona's 3-0 victory away to Ferencvaros.

Of course, the Argentine's home European goals have all been scored at Camp Nou. Ronaldo's exploits have taken him from the José Alvalade Stadium to Old Trafford, the Bernabeu, and now the Allianz Arena.

It's incredible that after all these years, the duo are still wrestling records from one another as they fight for supremacy.

The most enticing battle is still yet to come. We've now got less than a week to wait until Juventus meet Barcelona in Catalonia on December 8.

Ronaldo missed their first encounter of the group stages following a positive test, but their reunion this time around will be much anticipated.

And perhaps best of all, Messi will have the chance to take Ronaldo's record off him again.

