Neymar was a thorn in Manchester United's side on Wednesday night.

There was so much to play for in Champions League Group G this week and Paris Saint-Germain took a massive step towards resuscitating their hopes of qualification with a 3-1 win at Old Trafford.

By the time the final whistle sounded, it looked to have been a comfortable victory for the Ligue 1 champions, but United had more than their fair share of chances to claim three points for themselves.

Man Utd vs PSG

Yet another goal from Marcus Rashford against the Parisians, courtesy of a sizeable deflection, ensured that the European juggernauts entered the half-time break at 1-1.

Fred had been lucky to avoid a red card during the opening 45 minutes after moving his head towards Leandro Paredes, but escaped with a caution and played on in the United midfield.

That proved to be a critical mistake from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as the Brazilian picked up his second yellow card of the night after the break for a tackle on former teammate Ander Herrera.

Neymar bags Old Trafford brace

That, along with Anthony Martial missing a huge opportunity from just a few yards out, marked the major turning points in the second-half that allowed PSG to open their stride and bag the victory.

However, if there was one constant to put your finger on during United's clash with PSG it was the performance of the most expensive player in football history: Neymar.

Say what you like about the former Barcelona forward, but there can be no denying his talents this week and United were made to remember that fact over and over again across 90 minutes.

Neymar's individual highlights

Neymar bookended the crucial European victory with a clinical strike after six minutes, before rounding off a stoppage-time move that he'd started himself with a wonderful piece of skill.

But even between those moments, Neymar had his United opponents on strings with his breath-taking footballing ability as well as a few moves that probably gave Scott McTominay a twitchy eye.

Either way, it meant that Neymar produced some thrilling individual highlights, so check out two minutes of football's grandest entertainer strutting his stuff:

GIVEMESPORT's Kobe Tong says

Is there anybody more gripping to watch on a football pitch than Neymar?

As far as I'm concerned, in terms of raw ability, only Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have more in their locker than Neymar, it's just a shame that the PSG star doesn't always use it effectively.

That being said, there can be no denying his extraordinary statistics in Paris with the 28-year-old having now moved to 76 goals in just 96 appearances for the club with his Old Trafford brace.

It remains to be seen whether the Brazilian will ever win the Ballon d'Or title that has been long-touted for him, but 2020 has marked a real return to form as one of the world's five best players.

And at the heart of that has been stellar Champions League performances for PSG of which his United masterclass was undoubtedly one of the finest.

