In news that may confuse a lot of people, it turns out that whilst you cannot play PlayStation 2 games on the new PS5, you supposedly can on the Xbox Series X.

There is more to this, however, than simply putting the disc in the console and getting on with playing. In fact, doing exactly that would more than likely break your Xbox.

Instead, gamers are utilising the new Developer Mode which is pre-installed on the new Xbox console.

Developer Mode is, according to YouTuber Modern Vintage Gamer(and discovered originally by VG247), “the ability to install development builds of software that utilise UWP or the Universal Windows Platform. This would also include emulators such as Retro Arch.”

The process itself involves running the old PS2 games as emulators on Xbox software. If you’re not great with this sort of technology – like myself – then you’ve probably lost your way at this point, but luckily MVG has produced a handy step-by-step video to help you out.

The Retro Arch emulator runs an application called PCSX2, which is currently in active development, and does indeed allow you to play several popular PS2 titles, such as Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty and Ace Combat 2.

There are a number of issues with the application at present – it only runs ROM sizes of up to 2GB and there are several texture issues.

However, the games do appear to run very well, and the hope in the future is that PS5 consoles will be able to run old classics in the same way.

At present, the PS5 does feature cross-platforming, although you can only play a range of PS4 games and nothing beforehand.

On release, the PS4 did not feature crossplay, although towards the end of its cycle the feature was introduced for all games that had already been released on the console.

