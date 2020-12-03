Despite Scott McTominay’s best efforts to antagonise Neymar, Paris Saint-Germain’s Brazilian superstar was in red-hot form at Old Trafford.

The 28-year-old broke the deadlock from an acute angle in the sixth minute and then scored again in stoppage-time to help PSG seal an impressive 3-1 victory.

Marquinhos scored PSG’s second goal of the evening, while Marcus Rashford netted for the Red Devils.

There was an altercation between McTominay and Neymar during the first half and at the half-time interval.

Neymar was angry after McTominay appeared to stand on the Brazilian.

And the pair had words at half-time as the two sets of players made their way to the tunnel.

Additional footage has now been posted online which clearly shows why Neymar was so angry with McTominay at the half-time break.

The South American was pushed in the back by Man Utd’s No. 39 and you can watch the footage here…

Naughty from McTominay. It seems he was pushing for a further reaction from Neymar, who can be a hot-head at times.

McTominay was clearly frustrated by Neymar’s alleged theatrics.

In his post-match interview, the midfielder criticised the on-field behaviour of PSG’s players.

“Tough one, with the way they act on the pitch and the way they conduct themselves, it’s difficult to accept the way the game panned out and the referee’s decisions,” McTominay told Esporte Interativo. “I think it’s poor.”

Asked if he felt PSG’s players go to ground too easily, McTominay added: "They fall too easily? [Laughs] You can see, can't you? It's not football whenever teams play like that.”

You can watch McTominay’s post-match interview here…

