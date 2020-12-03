Neymar looked like his old self again last night as he dropped an absolute masterclass at Manchester United.

The Brazilian superstar, who bagged himself a brace, was simply unplayable at times, running the United defence ragged for 90-minutes and beyond.

His naughty piece of skill in the build-up to a crucial third goal had fans purring as PSG made the most of their man-advantage at the ‘Theatre of Dreams’.

Now, thanks to Neymar’s remarkable antics, PSG are in pole position to qualify for the Champions League knockout stages after a tricky start in the so-called ‘Group of Death’.

Level on points with United and last season’s semi-finalists, RB Leipzig, the Parisians will host the group’s wooden-spooners İstanbul Başakşehir in the final round of fixtures, while the English side travel to Germany.

However, in the aftermath of his brilliant performance, Neymar seemed unconcerned about the finely balanced nature of the group, and was instead looking further into the future.

As former club Barcelona lurches from one crisis to the next, Neymar had his say on the future of the one and only Lionel Messi.

Along with Luis Suarez, Messi and Neymar formed one of the most formidable attacking tridents the world has ever seen.

They made the business of scoring goals look frightfully easy, tearing European defences to shreds week-in, week-out.

Now, the Brazilian has fans hearts all a flutter after claiming that he definitely wants to play with the Argentinean maestro again.

According to transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, Neymar was clear about his desire to reunite with his old friend while speaking to ESPN.

“What I want most is to play with Lionel Messi again. For sure we have to play together next year!”

In reality, there are only two clubs on earth that possess the financial muscle to land Messi.

PSG is certainly one of them, but, with all signs pointing towards a a reunion with Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, Neymar could be left disappointed.

Still, with the Parisian side desperate to finally end their European hoodoo, they may just be willing to do whatever it takes to make Neymar’s dreams come true.

Neymar, Messi and Kylian Mbappe? Now that would just be unfair.

News Now - Sport News