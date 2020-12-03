According to a study by Royal Panda, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare players are smarter than FIFA players.

The survey – which we covered in full here – saw 1,001 gamers across different platforms participate.

Four tests took place to determine verbal intelligence, mathematical ability, visual reasoning and logical reasoning, as well as a basic cognitive skills test.

As already revealed, PC gamers came out on top over other console/mobile users in terms of a collective IQ score, but it was the statistics surrounding individual games which provided us with the most interest.

Of course, given the small sample size, the results of the surveys should not be taken hugely seriously, but they are still intriguing to analyse.

Participants were asked about gaming habits, including what game they played most often, and generated a collective IQ for each game based on the answers.

Rainbow Six Siege came out on top with a collective IQ score of 120.3, but it was the two games in fourth and fifth places that sparked our interest.

CoD and FIFA are two of the biggest and most competitive franchises in the world of gaming, so for Modern Warfare to come out in fourth (111.2), ahead of FIFA (106.5), will certainly please that side of the garage.

The CoD franchise is the best-selling first-person shooter game series of all time, with over 300 million copies sold as of last year.

Meanwhile, the FIFA series has been released annually since 1993, with games based on the European Championship or the World Cup released sporadically since then.

Modern Warfare, released in 2019, receives generally positive critic reviews on Metacritic for the PS4 version, with a total score of 80 out of 100, whilst its counterpart FIFA 20 received a slightly lower rating of 79.

Both of the most recent releases from the two franchises, FIFA 21 and Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War, are the first to be brought to next-generation software.

