Chelsea's Olivier Giroud was simply unstoppable in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Frank Lampard took the risk of shuffling the pack this week with the Blues having already qualified for the Round of 16, but making the trip to Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium was no easy task.

Besides, Sevilla had also secured their place in the second round last week as well as having won six Europa League titles in 14 years and holding Chelsea to a 0-0 draw in the reverse fixture.

Sevilla 0-4 Chelsea

However, you wouldn't have known that Chelsea had a difficult game on their hands by the way things panned out with the Premier League side romping their way to a comfortable 4-0 victory.

And what made the evening such a special occasion was that all four goals came courtesy of Giroud, who was granted just his second start of the season and first outside of the Carabao Cup.

The Frenchman opened the scoring with a left-footed curler, doubled his tally with a gorgeous one-on-one chip and rounded off the treble with a glancing header for a 'perfect' hat-trick.

Giroud scores four in Spain

And after winning a penalty during the closing moments, the former Arsenal striker was hungry for more and dispatched the spot-kick into the top-right corner ahead of specialist Jorginho.

It was a remarkable performance by all accounts and one that thrust Giroud's name into the Champions League history books as just the 15th player to score four or more goals in a game.

Intrigued to find out the whole list? Well, courtesy of Squawka, we've been able to compile exactly that, so be sure to check out the exclusive company that Giroud nows finds himself alongside:

1. Marco van Basten vs IFK Göteborg (1992/93)

It seems fitting that the first player in Champions League history to score at least four goals is one of the greatest strikers of all time - and one of Van Basten's strikes was a picture-perfect bicycle kick.

2. Simone Inzaghi vs Marseille (1999/00)

That's right, it took another eight years for the phenomenon to occur again and perhaps not from the Inzaghi brother you'd expect as the current Lazio manager notched four goals for the Roman club.

3. Dado Pršo vs Deportivo de La Coruña (2003/04)

AS Monaco's bonkers 8-3 victory over Deportivo on their route to a historic final was truly a game for the ages and their Croatian striker helped himself to four goals in just 23 minutes during the chaos.

4. Ruud van Nistelrooy vs Sparta Prague (2004/05)

Has there ever been a more lethal striker in United's history? We're not sure there has and Van Nistelrooy became the club's first player to score four goals in Europe since Denis Law in 1968.

5. Andriy Shevchenko vs Fenerbahce (2005/06)

Just like the man who inspired this list, Shevchenko hogged all the goals on one of his finest European nights for Milan, which is saying something, by humiliating Fenerbahce on their own patch.

6. Lionel Messi vs Arsenal and Bayer Leverkusen (2009/10 & 2011/12)

One of the only two players to have achieved the feat twice, Messi smashed four past Arsenal, before becoming the first to ever score FIVE times with a Camp Nou masterclass two years later.

7. Bafetimbi Gomis vs Dinamo Zagreb (2011/12)

Winning 7-1 away from home is spectacular at the best of times, never mind when you help yourself to four goals in 25 minutes and score the fastest hat-trick in Champions League history en route.

8. Mario Gomez vs FC Basel (2011/12)

Gomez's best form only ever came in fits and starts, but there was hardly a better number nine during the 2011/12 campaign as the Bayern striker took his anger out on the Swiss champions.

9. Robert Lewandowski vs Real Madrid and Red Star Belgrade (2012/13 & 2019/20)

Joining Messi as the only players with two four-goal hauls, Lewandowski's obliteration of Jose Mourinho's Los Blancos side in the 2012/13 semi-finals might be the greatest example on the list.

10. Zlatan Ibrahimović vs Anderlecht (2013/14)

The Swedish magician might be most famous for his quadruple against England, but his destruction of Anderlecht the following year boasted a long-range screamer similarly worthy of a Puskas Award.

11. Luiz Adriano vs BATE Borisov (2014/15)

Along with Messi, naturally, Adriano is the only player to have scored five times in a Champions League game, including a record-breaking four in one-half, during a 7-0 annihilation in Belarus.

12. Cristiano Ronaldo vs Malmo (2015/16)

It only makes sense that the Champions League's greatest ever player makes a cameo and there was simply no stopping the Portuguese during his Real Madrid pomp in an 8-0 Bernabeu rout.

13. Serge Gnabry vs Tottenham Hotspur (2019/20)

We had to wait almost half a decade for the next four-goal haul in Europe's premier competition, but it was a memorable one with former Arsenal man Gnabry running riot against his old London rivals.

14. Josip Iličić vs Valencia (2019/20)

The third(!?!?) player to score four goals in one Champions League game last season was by far the most unexpected with Atalanta's European odyssey reaching its peak with a 4-3 thriller in Spain.

15. Olivier Giroud vs Sevilla (2020/21)

And that brings us to the reason we're even here with Giroud having thrown a gargantuan spanner in the works with a European masterclass to leave Timo Werner and Tammy Abraham sweating.

In the history books

It's fair to say Giroud finds himself amongst some pretty esteemed company.

Besides, scoring a hat-trick in Europe's premier competition is difficult at the best of times, never mind bagging another strike and in the case of two players, even finding room for a fifth.

In Giroud's case, however, let his Sevilla performance reiterate his status as one of world football's most underrated forwards and somebody deserving of far more game time at Stamford Bridge.

