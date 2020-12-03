Unlike Angel Di Maria, Ander Herrera almost certainly would have received a round of applause from Manchester United fans at kick-off had they been allowed inside Old Trafford on Wednesday night.

The Paris Saint-Germain midfielder was a firm fan favourite during his five-year spell with the Red Devils.

Supporters were upset when he decided to leave United for PSG in the summer of 2019, although most accepted his desire to challenge himself alongside Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and co.

Herrera was named on the subs’ bench by Thomas Tuchel but the Spanish midfielder entered the fray for Leandro Paredes in the 65th minute.

It wasn’t long before Herrera was involved in the thick of the action.

The Spain international was on the receiving end of the foul which resulted in Fred picking up his second yellow card of the evening.

Watch Fred’s tackle here…

Many United fans on social media felt that Herrera made a meal of the challenge.

Some accused him of acting theatrically in an attempt to get Fred sent off.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, meanwhile, said in his post-match press conference: "The second one isn't a yellow card, Ander Herrera knows that as well. Ander knows."

Meanwhile, Herrera posted the following tweet shortly before midnight on Wednesday: “It has been so special to come back to Manchester, so many great memories in this stadium, I wish this moment could have been with the fans I shared 5 years with.”

But despite his positive sentiments, Herrera didn’t receive the response from United fans he was hoping for…

It seems Herrera’s return to Old Trafford has soured his reputation as a United cult hero in the eyes of some fans.

They would regularly describe the Spaniard as a ‘lovable s***house’ when he played for them, but they’ve discovered it’s not as fun being on the receiving end of his s***housery.

