After winning the WCW Word Heavyweight Championship six times over the course of his illustrious career, Sting will now be taking his talents to All Elite Wrestling.

The announcement was confirmed following his appearance on the Winter Is Coming episode of AEW Dynamite on December 2.

The 61-year-old, who has not fought in five years, returns to Turner Network Television (TNT) for the first time in almost two decades.

Back in 2001, Sting notably fought Ric Flair in the last wrestling match shown on the American television network until 2019, when Dynamite debuted on TNT.

AEW CEO Tony Khan made a statement with regards to Sting’s contract, saying: “‘The surprise introduction of Sting was a great way to celebrate our biggest episode of Dynamite yet.

“When AEW launched, I was ecstatic to bring wrestling back to TNT after a very long absence.

“Now, almost two decades later, it’s such a thrill to welcome Sting to AEW and bring him back home to TNT!”

The announcement now all-but confirms that a dream WWE matchup between Sting and The Undertaker will not happen, something that was probably already done and dusted following 'Taker’s retirement last month.

The question now is how the 61-year-old will fare against AEW's hard-hitting and talented roster, especially since his last fight five years ago, a matchup against Seth Collins at WWE Night of Champions, ended in what was thought to be a career-ending injury.

Sting is set to appear on next week’s episode of Dynamite, and global wrestling fans are surely excited to see what’s in store for The Icon on the next step of his acclaimed career.

