Cristiano Ronaldo's time at Real Madrid was a bit of a dream, wasn't it?

Goalscoring records fell like flies, Champions League titles poured in at will and the famously hard to please fans always had something to sing about.

It was, without a doubt, one of the best periods in the history of the club as the Portuguese superstar lead them to four European cups.

But, alas, we live in a world where all good things must come to an end.

With Ronaldo advancing in age, the Spanish giants made the huge decision to offload him while he still held significant value.

Juventus were only too happy to snap him up, parting with £100 million in the summer of 2018.

Since then, things just haven't been the same in the Spanish capital, with Ronaldo watching from afar as Madrid's European empire has alarmingly crumbled around them.

They simply haven't come close to making another final, let alone winning the UCL again, and now their frustrating inconsistencies and porous defence have left them in danger of crashing out at the group stage.

In the past, losing twice to side like Shakhtar Donetsk simply didn't happen.

While some might blame the decline on an ageing squad - which is a fair point - Ronaldo's departure looks a far more likely catalyst for the collapse.

Now, an incredible statistic has begun doing the rounds on social media that highlights just how poor Madrid have been in the post-Ronaldo era.

You read that right.

After their defeat to Shakhtar this week - their fifth since 2018 - Madrid have now lost more group stage games in Europe's premier competition than they ever did while Ronaldo was at the club.

Keep in mind that the Portuguese star spent the best part of a decade at the Bernabeu and only left for Turin in 2018.

While you could see the method in Madrid's madness when they decided to sell Ronaldo off, you can't help but feel that it has proven to be a massive miscalculation.

Not only is Ronaldo possibly the best footballer to have ever lived, but losing his incredible leadership and ability to take a tie by the scruff of the neck would have left a gaping hole in that dressing room.

Did Madrid make a huge mistake letting him go? Based on this evidence, it certainly looks that way.

