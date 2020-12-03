Mike Tyson has voiced his opinion following Floyd Mayweather’s comment that the sport of boxing has too many belts, and as a result, too many champions.

Mayweather, who won 15 world titles over the course of his illustrious 50-0 fighting career, spoke in October about how the current state of boxing has made ‘everyone a champion’.

In an interview ahead of the Davis-Santa Cruz fight in October, Mayweather said: “There's too many champions in the sport of boxing right now... This s**t, this doesn't look good.”

Tyson ultimately opposed this view, and following his exhibition match against Roy Jones Jr, he said, as reported by Essentially Sports: “Boxing never has too many belts because every time it's a championship fight, that's more money for the fighter."

"So there's never enough belts, you know?

"Just say there's one champion and you got 10 guys [divisional rivals], how long will it take him to go through these 10 guys? Plus they gotta go through each other...

"It's good to have three champions because, every time there's a fight, then everybody can get paid... Everybody makes money. That's what this business is about. Money.”

In short, Tyson’s argument highlights the idea that boxing champions will have a stronger foundation to build their brand, as well as create more commercial opportunities for themselves.

Ironically, 'Money' Mayweather views this matter differently, as he believes in the degradation of what it means to be a champion in boxing due to the many titles that exist.

Both fighters make valid points, and in an era where the commercialisation of sport continues to increase, this debate will surely continue for years to come.

