Following continuous speculation of a return to UFC, Khabib Nurmagomedov has spoken out on what it will take for him to come out of retirement and return to the Octagon.

What we can safely say is that UFC head honcho Dana White will need to splash the cash for this one.

Khabib retired after his dominant victory over Justin Gaethje in October, where he seemingly ended his fighting career with a perfect 29-0 record.

Now, the Russian fighter has said that if he was offered $100 million by UFC to challenge for a 30th career win, he would find it difficult to turn down that offer.

According to Spanish news outlet Marca, Khabib said: “If you decide to finish, finish. But the most likely thing is that Dana offers me money.

If, for example, it's $100million, it would be hard to make a decision

“We'll see what he's thinking. I think it's something that will follow me until the end of my life.”

There’s no denying that would be a quite the offer to turn down, but it would of course have to be for the right fight, and we know that fight will now most probably not be a Conor McGregor rematch.

Rumours have continued to circulate that if McGregor beats Dustin Poirier in January, the stage would be perfectly set for a rematch between the Irishman and the Russian. There are also rumours that Khabib could fight Poirier if the American beats McGregor

Khabib has now seemingly put both those rumours to rest, telling Marca: “I'm not interested. I beat them both easily.”

He also added that he is still following UFC doping controls, another hint that he may be gearing up for a return to the Octagon.

The big question on everyone’s mind now is who will Khabib fight for $100 million? What we do know for sure, though, is that it will be one for the ages.

News Now - Sport News