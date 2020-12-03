After signing a full-time, multi-year contract with All Elite Wrestling, backstage sources have revealed what role Sting will play within the company.

Having made an appearance on the Winter is Coming episode of AEW Dynamite on December 2, which was followed by the contract announcement, Sting is now set to speak on next week’s episode.

Before that airs, though, sources have confirmed how exactly Sting will be used by the company, given that many questioned whether he would actually be fighting again following his horrifying injury five years ago at WWE Night of Champions.

During his match with Seth Rollins, the veteran suffered a serious neck injury after taking a 'Buckle Bomb' against one of the turnbuckles.

However, that serious injury seems to be a thing of the past and the future for Sting involves AEW.

American wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer told Wrestling Observer Radio, as per Wrestling Inc, that due to Sting’s history of neck issues, AEW will not be doing anything overly physical with ‘The Icon’.

Meltzer also said that AEW plans to use Sting as "a regular character on TV,” highlighting that he will not be limited to sporadic cameos.

If Sting was to engage in any form of physical activity, Meltzer said that AEW will ensure that it will be done with the utmost precaution and with strict safety measures in place.

Sting is 61 years old, so the last thing AEW would want is their new recruit getting badly injured.

What this means is a greater potential for cinematic matchups for Sting, which are pre-taped so that safety measures can be explicitly followed.

Sting’s arrival ultimately serves as a huge boost for the wrestling company, with Meltzer claiming that AEW “…timed this right before Christmas,” which allows for his new merchandise line with the company to serve as the perfect Christmas gift for fans.

While we don’t know whether Sting will appear weekly on AEW’s Dynamite, we do know for sure that this was a very smart move by the company, and that global wrestling fans are all very intrigued as to how the former WCW superstar will fare with his new team.

