VAR has certainly made its presence felt since it was introduced to the Premier League.

However, the technology has reached entirely new levels of nonsense this season with offsides, handballs and questionable penalty decisions leaving fans calling for it to be scrapped.

There are even increased murmurings among the players themselves, with the likes of James Milner and Andy Robertson making public statements about the current state of VAR.

The lack of consistency from one game to the next is one of the biggest annoyances, while the precise forensic nature of some decisions has left many with a bitter taste in their mouths.

In truth, VAR has cast a dark cloud over the Premier League this season, drawing focus away from the brilliant football that has been on show.

It has also flamed the flames of conspiracy, with swathes of fans claiming that it is heavily weighted towards certain sides.

While that is obviously not true, the statistics do suggest that there are certain clubs and players that have every right to refrain form wishing VAR well this festive season.

VAR’s biggest victims

According to a study conducted by Fantasy5, Liverpool’s star winger, Sadio Mane, has been on the wrong end of more VAR decisions than any other player in the league.

Mane has thus far had two goals cancelled out by the system, while his participation in the build up to Liverpool’s winner-that-never-was in the Merseyside derby also saw the technology work against him.

Teammate Mohamed Salah is next in line, having had two goals ruled out by VAR so far.

In reality, you can hardly blame Liverpool for feeling hard done by, especially when you add the five other players that have found themselves in the crosshairs of the infamous team at Stockley Park.

The Reds, who sit second in the league, will be hoping for the VAR tide to turn soon as they seek to defend their 2019/20 title.

One thing is for certain, the current rules need to be changed.

