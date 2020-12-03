Anthony Joshua has stated he is willing to take a pay cut in order to fight Tyson Fury in the UK.

The highly-anticipated bout between the two heavyweight champions is on the horizon, with both boxers keen to organise the fight. The two British heavyweights have already agreed financial terms for two fights in 2021.

There will be a high amount of interest from all over the world, with countries such as Saudi Arabia keen to host one of the biggest boxing events of next year, if confirmed.

First, however, AJ will defend his WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight titles in a bout with Bulgarian veteran Kubrat Pulev.

The fight will take place at Wembley Arena in London on December 12, with only 1,000 fans allowed to attend the event.

It is reported that AJ is set to lose around £8 million from the title defence not having a sold-out arena.

To put that into perspective, Joshua’s last fight – a revenge against Andy Ruiz Jr. that took place in Saudi Arabia – talkSPORT reported that AJ pocketed between £40million and £60million.

In an interview, 31-year-old Joshua has said he is happy to take a pay cut for a bout with the Gypsy King, as he stated, as per The Sun: “Yeah, why not?

“Now I’m fighting Kubrat Pulev for a massive pay cut."

Joshua continued, highlighting that the whole sport is looking at reduced income, and said: “We have to keep the sport alive. Matchroom are taking pay cuts this year.

“We are all doing our part at the minute, it’s all experience. We are doing it now so I wouldn’t mind doing it again."

In more detail about the potential clash with Fury next year, AJ said: “It’s not harming me, and it’s for a bigger cause as well.

“It’s a massive cause and a big fight but the main objective is how do we get Fury in the ring."

Joshua vs Pulev will headline the event that is the first to allow a crowd to attend since the coronavirus pandemic struck back in March.

