On last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, wrestling legend Sting made a shock appearance.

The Dynamite episode last night labelled with the slogan “Winter is Coming” was a packed card, with the main event contesting the AEW world heavyweight championship.

Among many events that occurred, the one with arguably the biggest reaction of the night was Sting’s shock entrance to the ring in Jacksonville, Florida.

Sting, now age 61, walked out to the ring immediately following a tag-team match featuring Cody and Darby Allin vs Powerhouse Hobbs and Ricky Starks.

It is reported, as per Fightful via ewrestlingnews, that Sting was kept hidden throughout the day and only appeared just before he walked out to the ring.

The main reaction backstage was reported to be shock and excitement, with the wrestling legend a surprise for most of the Superstars behind the curtain.

Though it won’t have been a surprise to those involved in the segment, it’s fair to say keeping it on the down low will have shown a genuine reaction from those unaware that Sting was about to debut on AEW.

One AEW talent also claimed they knew about the signing of Sting “for a while,” so it won’t have a been a surprise to everyone, but most backstage were unaware.

Fans allowed to attend the event also erupted into cheers and chants, with all of them surely unaware of this surprise entrant. On top of that, the iconic commentating from JR will have added to the excitement for those fans watching live on TV.

Following the episode, it was announced by AEW owner Tony Khan that Sting has signed a “multi-year, full-time deal” with the promotion.

For those who may be unfamiliar with Sting, his wrestling career spans over three decades with a number of promotions. He is most known for his time with WCW (in association with WWF at the time), where he was six-time WCW world heavyweight champion.

Following his departure from WCW, Sting has appeared in other wrestling promotions, including TNA and NWA, where he held main championships in both.

Now, Sting has began his All Elite Wrestling career, with fans eager to see what the wrestler’s role will be within the promotion.

