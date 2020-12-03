Mikel Arteta’s start to life as Arsenal boss has been far from smooth sailing.

Hopes were soaring at the start of the season after he managed to tie Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang down to a new contract while the last-gasp signing of Thomas Partey looked an incredible bit of business.

Sadly, as the season has worn on, the cracks in Arteta’s side have started to show.

The north London side have already fallen off the title pace and sit way down in fourteenth on the Premier League table.

While they have look defensively sound, Aubameyang has been woefully quiet going forward, leaving the Gunner’s who have netted on just ten occasions in ten league games this season, painfully short of goals.

Many a fan has branded the style of play dull, boring, and even unambitious and the fact that results aren’t going their way won’t improve the mood amongst the Emirates faithful.

Unsurprisingly, as is the fickle nature of football these days, questions are being raised as to whether Arteta is the right man for the Arsenal hot seat.

Naturally, you’d expect the Arsenal hierarchy to give the Spaniard more time to really make his mark on the team but, if results continue to underwhelm, he could be in a spot of bother.

Ex-Chelsea boss favourite to replace Arteta

While it’s all well and good yelling ‘Arteta out’ at the top of your lungs, thought has to be given to who could replace him should the axe fall on his Arsenal career.

Options are few and far between in the current market but, according to StadioSport, a former Chelsea boss is emerging as the frontrunner for the job and is 'top of the list' of favourites.

Maurizio Sarri, who replaced title winner Antonio Conte at Stamford Bridge, never quite won the Chelsea fans, despite guiding them to a Europa League crown. However, if these reports are to be believed, he could be given a second bite of the Premier League cherry at Arsenal.

For now, Arteta’s job is probably safe, but he will need to turn Arsenal’s form around soon if he wants it to stay that way.

