Fantasy Football: Three captains you need to consider for GW11

Let me tell you a little something about my ability to pick a good FPL captain this season: the last time a player with my armband returned a single goal, assist or both was way back in GW5 when Mohamed Salah scored against Everton.

Salah also delivered for me with his opening weekend hat-trick before Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang barely delivered me double the points with an assist on the second weekend of the season.

Since then, though, I’ve not had a single captain return, made even worse in the last gameweek when I’d given Raheem Sterling the armband and Dominic Calvert-Lewin was named as vice-captain. Sterling didn’t play a single minute and Calvert-Lewin drew a blank for only the second time this season.

So that means I’m probably not the best person to bring you our three top captain picks ahead of GW11 but, well, I’m the only one around to write this up, so here we go anyway…

Kevin De Bruyne - £11.7m

It does seem as though City are beginning to hit their stride again after their annual 5-0 thrashing of Burnley last weekend, and Kevin De Bruyne was, of course, instrumental in that game with two assists and one FPL bonus point.

This weekend City host strugglers Fulham and it’s very difficult to look past a very similar scoreline at the Etihad on Saturday.

The Belgium international has one goal and five assists this term and is almost always involved in City’s superb attacking threat – so don’t rule him out of boosting his goal contributions in what many might describe as a banker against Scott Parker’s outfit.

Harry Kane - £10.9m

Yeah, I know Jose Mourinho says he’s an injury doubt, but do you really believe him? It’s common for Kane to be an injury doubt ahead of a big North London Derby before starting and scoring, isn’t it?

So that’s why he makes this list of suggestions, just in case it is just Mourinho playing mind games like he did when saying Heung-min Son was injured before Spurs’ trip to Old Trafford earlier in the season. We all know what happened next.

There’s not much to say about Harry Kane’s season so far that anyone doesn’t already know – he’s got seven goals and nine assists already, with 12 FPL bonus points to boot.

He also has 10 goals and two assists in 12 appearances against the Gunners, which means if he does play he’s almost certainly going to be involved in the goals, one way or another.

Jota - £6.9m

Jota’s £41m switch from Wolves to Liverpool in the summer may have raised a few eyebrows, but it’s now fair to say he could just be the signing of the summer.

The Portuguese has fives goals in eight Premier League appearances for the Champions this season and has started the last three, which suggests Jurgen Klopp sees him as a permanent fixture in his starting XI going forward.

Liverpool host Jota’s former club at Anfield this weekend and it’s all but written in the stars for the forward to continue his rich vein of form with another sparking display, and you wouldn’t put it past him to get himself on the scoresheet at least once – he’s scored in every league home game he’s featured in this term.

If you haven’t already brought him into your FPL team, £6.9m is an absolute steal for a player who is in such superb form right now.

