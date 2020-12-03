Unless you've been living under a rock for the last year-and-a-half, you'll be very familiar with the name Erling Braut Haaland.

The Norwegian striker burst onto the scene last season with Red Bull Salzburg, scoring eight goals in his first six Champions League games.

His performances with the Austrian side had every football fan begging their team to sign Haaland back in January.

Borussia Dortmund won the battle for the prodigious striker's signature, the German side paying just £17.1m for his services after activating his release clause.

It's predictably proven to be a sensational piece of business. In 32 games for Dortmund in 2020, Haaland has scored 33 goals and contributed six assists.

Outrageous numbers, but the Norwegian international sadly isn't expected to play again this year after picking up a hamstring injury.

Despite being unable to play, Haaland has still found a way to wow football fans across the world.

The Dortmund man uploaded a picture to his official social media channels today and in the image, his legs look ridiculously muscular - even for a professional footballer.

Take a look for yourself below.

Haaland never, ever skips leg day!

When he's not scoring goals, it seems Haaland spends most of his time on the leg press machine in the gym.

One fan replied to the post: "Those legs ain't real, bro!"

Another added: "You sure you're not a cyclist?"

Haaland's former Molde teammate Ruben Gabrielsen previously revealed to Get Football News France that Norway's 20-year-old superstar built his Cristiano Ronaldo-esque physique while out injured.

"When he came to the club, he was a small guy… he was not so good to be honest with you. I was just thinking “Yeah, maybe he can play in Norway…” Gabrielsen said.

"And then he got sick and injured, and we didn’t see him for a long time, and he came back big as f***… he was so big! He was a different animal!

"He was killing everybody in training… we just started laughing and I was like, “Who is this guy?” And then it just skyrocketed from there."

