Neymar was at his dazzling bets in the Champions League last night.

The Brazilian star delivered a stunning performance in Paris Saint-Germain's 3-1 win away at Manchester United.

Neymar scored twice in the game, but his post-match interview has arguably attracted more attention than his Old Trafford masterclass.

Speaking to ESPN after the game, the 28-year-old declared that he would like to play alongside former Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi once again.

No, that doesn't mean Neymar is keen to re-join the Blaugrana, far from it. Instead, it looks like Messi could be heading to the French capital.

After Neymar's comments last night, RMC Sport journalist Daniel Riolo has sensationally declared that Messi will join PSG next summer.

He said: "Lionel Messi will be at PSG next year. I am being very serious. Messi will be at PSG next year."

Wow! Is Riolo a man to trust? Well, he has over 500,000 followers on Twitter, which is pretty darn impressive.

RMC Sport, per Get Football News France, report that Neymar and many of his colleagues have indeed asked PSG to sign Messi.

A source close to Neymar said: “This summer, Ney did everything for Messi to come to Paris. He said to him that he would be really happy at PSG and that the club had really structured itself since his arrival at PSG. Messi hesitated. He thought about it. Ney wants to play again with him and wants him to come to PSG next summer but it is a difficult deal because everyone wants Leo.”

PSG themselves are, of course, keen on trying to pull off the deal, a source close to the club saying: “You never know. The club has already proved that it is capable of things that we thought were not possible with signing Ney and Kylian in the same summer.

"It would nonsensical and above all not professional to not think or work on a possible deal for a player who is free and who has one of his best friends in the club. To play Neymar and Messi together, even for two seasons, would be incredible.”

A forward line of Neymar, Messi AND Kylian Mbappe? It is on!

News Now - Sport News