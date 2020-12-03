Ousmane Dembele's Barcelona career has been one hampered by injuries thus far.

The Frenchman signed for the Spanish giants back in the summer of 2017 and was viewed as the man to replace Neymar, who departed for PSG in the same transfer window.

However, Dembele has been unable to mirror the Brazilian's impact at the Blaugrana due to persistent injury issues.

In over three years at the Camp Nou, the 23-year-old winger has made just 84 appearances in all competitions.

But at the time of writing, there's real optimism among Cules that Dembele has finally overcome his physical struggles and can now be relied upon.

Last night in the Champions League against Ferencvaros, the Frenchman looked back to full fitness, delivering his best Barca performance yet out in Hungary.

Dembele assisted Martin Braithwaite's goal to make it 2-0, before finding the back of the net himself from the penalty spot.

The Borussia Dortmund man was a constant threat throughout, tormenting Ferencvaros' defenders from the left-wing with his silky dribbling and almost superhuman ambidexterity.

It's without question one of the finest performances from any player so far in 2020/21 and Dembele's highlight reel from Barca's 3-0 win has deservedly gone viral across social media.

Let's take a look at the footage...

Dembele's highlights vs Ferencvaros

Wow. There really isn't a more ambidextrous player on the planet. What was so impressive about his performance was that there was so much more to it than just endless dribbles.

Dembele's passing during the game was crisp and accurate, while his decision-making in the final third was befitting of a world-class player.

If the Frenchman can maintain the performance level he showed out in Hungary, Barca will be seriously potent team in attack this season - especially given the fact that Antoine Griezmann appears to have finally found some form for the club, the 29-year-old scoring for the third game running against Ferencvaros.

Don't sleep on Ronald Koeman's side just yet...

News Now - Sport News