Arsenal welcomed fans back to the Emirates this evening for their Europa League tie against Rapid Vienna.

It's the first time supporters have been allowed in an English stadium for close to nine months and it was a real joy to hear the fans applaud the Arsenal players onto the pitch.

Prior to kick-off, there were questions as to whether the presence of supporters would galvanise the players during the game.

In the case of Alexandre Lacazette, they clearly did.

That's because the Frenchman ended his recent goal drought in superb style, lashing the ball home with a swerving effort from all of 30 yards after just 10 minutes.

You can watch his stunning strike below.

Lacazatte's wonder strike vs Rapid Vienna

What. A. Goal! The Rapid Vienna 'keeper didn't stand a chance due to the movement of the ball through the air.

The sound of fans celebrating the goal is music to the ears, while Lacazette's own passionate celebration in front of them is also a joy to watch.

Football suddenly feels a bit normal again, doesn't it?

Arsenal quickly made it 2-0 after Lacazette's stunner, the returning Pablo Mari heading home in the 18th minute.

Just before the break, Eddie Nketiah made it 3-0 to cap off a wonderful first-half performance from Mikel Arteta's side.

More to follow...

