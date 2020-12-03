Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 750th career goal against Dynamo Kiev on Wednesday evening.

The Portuguese superstar is only the third player in the history of the beautiful game to find the back of the net 750 times or more for club and country.

Pele (757) and Josef Bican (759) are the only other players to do so and given the fact Ronaldo is still at the peak of his powers, he'll take top spot from the latter in no time.

When he does, it'll be a quite spectacular achievement, one that will rank as the Juventus man's greatest ever goalscoring feat.

Ever since Ronaldo scored number 750 on Wednesday night, his sizeable collection of fans on Twitter have been posting videos of some of the great man's finest ever performances.

There's a lot of obvious ones to pick from, but one user on the social media platform has posted footage of a Ronaldo masterclass that some younger football fans will be completely unaware of.

The performance in question is from Portugal's World Cup qualifier against Russia in November 2004, when the global icon was just 19.

Despite being a teenager, Ronaldo was the star of the show, scoring two goals (one of them an absolute worldie) and contributing an assist in a 7-1 victory for A Selecao.

As such, the below video of Ronaldo's highlights from that game is an absolute joy to watch and keep your eyes peeled for a sumptuous display of skill at 1:28.

Ronaldo's highlights vs Russia

Ronaldo really was rapid back in the day, wasn't he? His decision-making for a 19-year-old wasn't bad either...

The Portuguese's virtuoso display against Russia was the first time he scored twice in the same game for his country.

Since then, Ronaldo has found the back of the net two or more times in an international game on 23 occasions, with his current goal tally for Portugal standing at 102.

A special, special footballer.

News Now - Sport News