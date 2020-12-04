Which team currently operating in the Premier League has the best front three?

It's a question with no right or wrong answer, due to the plethora of world-class attacking players scattered across the teams in the division.

The Premier League's established 'top six' all boast stellar front threes, while a number of other sides also possess attacking trios that can mix it with the very best in the business.

Leicester City, Wolves, Everton and Aston Villa are four of the teams outside the 'top six' that have world-class attacking players in their squads.

As such, ranking every Premier League club by their best front three, from worst to best, is a very difficult task.

But the folks over at FourFourTwo have given it a very good go and we've provided their list, including the selected members of each team's front three, below.

Let's take a look...

20. Sheffield United (Rhian Brewster, David McGoldrick and Oliver Burke)

19. Brighton (Neal Maupay, Aaron Connolly and Leandro Trossard)

18. West Brom (Matheus Perreira, Grady Diangana and Karlan Grant)

17. Burnley (Dwight McNeill, Chris Wood and Jay Rodriguez)

16. Fulham (Aleksandar Mitrovic, Ademola Lookman and Ivan Cavaleiro)

15. Crystal Palace (Michy Batshuayi, Wilfried Zaha and Andros Townsend)

14. Newcastle (Callum Wilson, Allan Saint-Maximin and Ryan Fraser)

13. Leeds United (Helder Costa, Patrick Bamford and Rodrigo Moreno)

12. Southampton (Danny Ings, Che Adams and Nathan Redmond)

11. West Ham (Michail Antonio, Jarrod Bowen and Said Benrahma)

10. Arsenal (Nicolas Pepe, Bukayo Saka and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang)

9. Aston Villa (Trezeguet, Ollie Watkins and Jack Grealish)

8. Leicester City (Jamie Vardy, Harvey Barnes and Cengiz Under)

7. Wolves (Pedro Neto, Raul Jimenez and Adama Traore)

6. Manchester United (Mason Greenwood, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial)

5. Everton (James Rodriguez, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison)

4. Chelsea (Christian Pulisic, Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech)

3. Manchester City (Raheem Sterling, Sergio Aguero and Riyad Mahrez)

2. Tottenham (Heung-min Son, Harry Kane and Gareth Bale)

1. Liverpool (Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota)

Liverpool take top spot, but Roberto Firmino isn't included in the Reds' best front three by FourFourTwo - undoubtedly the most controversial player omission.

Tottenham, City and Chelsea make up the rest of the top four, with United in sixth behind Everton.

Arsenal have to make do with a 10th place finish and after their dreadful start to the 2020/21 season, it's a surprise they're not lower down the list.

At the time of writing, Southampton, West Ham and Leeds' attacking trios are all more worthy of a place in the top 10 than Arsenal's.

News Now - Sport News