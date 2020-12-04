Mike Tyson made his eagerly-anticipated return to the ring against Roy Jones Jr last week.

The boxing legend, 54, impressed during the exhibition bout against his 51-year-old opponent.

The fight ended in a draw, although many boxing fans felt that Tyson had done enough to seal victory.

One of those watching on at home was Buster Douglas, the man who caused one of the biggest upsets in sporting history back in February 1990.

Tyson, the ‘baddest man on the planet’ and certainly one of the most ferocious boxers in history, was 37-0 when he faced Douglas in Japan.

But Douglas, despite his status as the firm underdog, stunned the world by knocking out his compatriot.

While there was always talk of a potential rematch between the two fighters, a second bout failed to materialise.

But 30 years on from that incredible night, it seems that might be about to change.

Douglas, who turns 61 in April, admits he fancies another fight against Tyson after watching his former opponent against Jones Jr.

The American told USA Today, per the Daily Mail: “Sure, I would welcome the opportunity.

“Being a prizefighter all those years and still feeling pretty good today, you always feel you got one more fight in you.”

He continued: “I’ve been asked about it in casual conversation. They always ask: ‘Why didn’t you guys have a rematch?’ It was just never presented really, as far as a rematch. It was often mentioned. That’s about it.”

As for his verdict on Saturday’s exhibition between Tyson and Jones Jr, Douglas added: “It was pretty competitive.

“It was a couple of guys that were past their prime but put a good effort in there. Entertaining.”

It’s unclear whether Tyson would be keen to fight Douglas again, although the chance to avenge *that* defeat from the early-90s would surely prove too irresistible to turn down.

Iron Mike plans to keep fighting in order to keep himself in shape, and a rematch against Douglas would certainly capture the public’s imagination.

“I had 15 fights in one year,” Tyson told reporters. “Let's just try to work closer to that. It has to be competitive where it's constant, nobody can get out of shape because everyone's fighting. It would be consistent.

“I would like to have (a fight) once every two months, my personal opinion. I'd like to fight every two months.

“It's become my lifestyle now. I'm never going to be that guy, "Fat Mike" and stuff, "Cokehead Mike". I ain't going to be that guy no more.”

