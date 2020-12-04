FIFA 21 is now available on both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X - and the move to the next-generation of consoles will naturally allow EA Sports to bring fans a more realistic experience than ever before.

The unprecedented power of both consoles means that players can be taken closer to the action, providing an authentic matchday simulation.

As you might expect, the graphics are a striking improvement on what we have become used to. Your virtual players now look almost identical to their real-life counterparts.

Another step forward comes in the form of the spectators on the game.

Now, you could be forgiven for forgetting what a capacity crowd at a match actually looks like these days, but the next-gen versions of FIFA 21 have you covered. Full stadiums are displayed in all their glory, with the best representation of crowd members ever seen on the console platform.

Of course, these are hardly shocking developments given the capabilities of both pieces of hardware.

What has come as a bit of a surprise, though, is the fact that the full-on post-match celebrations of Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp have been included in the newest versions of the game - complete with trademark Klopp hugs and Kop salute.

Gone are your standard cut scenes featuring managers blandly shaking hands following the conclusion of a match. Clips showing the German celebrating with the likes of Sadio Mane and Joel Matip following a victory in the game have swiftly begun to do the rounds on social media.

Quite how you feel about having a highly animated Klopp on your screen following a FIFA 21 match depends very much on where your football allegiances lie. This particular addition will not be one that Everton or Manchester United fans enjoy, for example.

However, the attention to detail is magnificent. These are the kinds of little touches that gamers appreciate.

Those lucky enough to have got their hands on either console since their release want to see something new being offered in comparison with the system they previously owned. Given the potential offered by both the PS5 and Xbox Series X, it is something we can expect to see plenty more of in the future.

