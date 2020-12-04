England are heavy favourites to win the inaugural Autumn Nations Cup on Sunday.

Eddie Jones' team will meet a young and inexperienced France side at Twickenham and the visitors have already been written off by fans, pundits and former pros alike.

Ex-Bleus international Benjamin Kayser has claimed his country have an 'impossible task' against an opponent that is 'a little too far ahead'.

But it's important to note that England have a number of young and inexperienced players in their squad too.

Going into the Autumn Nations Cup, three players were uncapped, while a further 10 stars had made less than 10 appearances for their country.

Unlike France coach Fabien Galthie though, Jones will be thankful that he was able to call upon his established stars to beef up his team.

Billy Vunipola is one of England's more senior players now, with 55 caps to his name.

If he stays injury-free, he'll continue to be a key part of the international side and speaking ahead of Sunday's final, he picked out five players who could go on to be the future of England rugby.

"Stars of the future? Our back row is pretty stacked," Vunipola told GIVEMESPORT.

"I would say Tom Curry has been getting plaudits and I’ll add to that. Him and Sam Underhill, how they work together.

"We've got people challenging us all the time - Jack Willis, Ted Hill - he's young and he's captaining Worcester [at club level].

"Ben Earl as well. Sometimes I forget him because he's usually sat at the back and he's quite short!"

It's clear that Vunipola is excited for the future of English rugby and he relishes the competition for places in that back row.

At 28, he's still got plenty left in the tank and hopes to still be involved when the 2023 World Cup comes around.

"I'm not sure if I'm going to be on the plane but I intend to put myself in contention," the number 8 said.

That's my goal. That's why I stayed on at Saracens. I want to play for England at the World Cup.

"It felt like 2019 wasn't our time and it was a great learning curve for us. I'm only going to be 30 or 31 by the end of the World Cup, so it's one of my goals and something I want to do.

"I've got to be at my best but it's one of my biggest goals."

Before England can even start thinking about the World Cup, they have a chance to win more silverware at Twickenham on Sunday to cap off a brilliant Autumn series.

