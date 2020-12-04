Arteta a "big fan" of PL tackle machine as January window looms

Arsenal are already casting their eyes towards the January transfer window.

The Gunners have endured a miserable start to the season and currently sit 14th in the Premier League table.

Ahead of this weekend’s north London derby against Tottenham Hotspur, Mikel Arteta’s men sit seven points clear of the relegation zone, while they are eight behind leaders Spurs.

Indeed, Mikel Arteta’s side are on a run of three domestic games without a win, losing 3-0 to Aston Villa and 2-1 to Wolves, both at the Emirates Stadium, and drawing 0-0 with Leeds United.

It is understandable, then, that Arteta is keen to strengthen his squad and it appears he could make a move for another Premier League midfielder in the winter window.

TalkSPORT reports that the Gunners, along with Liverpool, are interested in signing Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Yves Bissouma.

The 24-year-old moved to Brighton in 2018 from Lille and has impressed in defensive midfield this season, playing in nine games and even scoring in the 4-2 defeat to Everton.

TalkSPORT’s transfer insider Alex Crook believes that Arteta is keeping tabs on the Mali international, who is valued at £11.7m by Transfermarkt, and that a move could well be in the offing.

He said: “Bissouma is a player Arteta is a big fan of. I know Arsenal are by no means the only big six club keeping tabs on him.

“Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is also monitoring his situation as he looks for a replacement for the out of contract Gini Wijnaldum.

“Bissouma himself is contracted until 2023 so next summer would usually be the time when they would start negotiating a potential new deal.”

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

This is an interesting prospect.

Bissouma has been excellent for Brighton and would add some genuine steel to the Arsenal midfield.

Per WhoScored, he averages 3.2 tackles per game in the Premier League, 0.9 interceptions, 1.9 clearances, and two fouls. He also has 1.6 shots per game, embarks on 1.3 dribbles and is fouled 1.2 times.

His passing accuracy, too, stands at 85.5%.

This is an all-action midfielder who absolutely loves getting stuck in, and he seems to be exactly what Arsenal need.

Pairing him with Thomas Partey in that Gunners midfield would bring solidity for months and years to come; they should be all over this.

News Now - Sport News