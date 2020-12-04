Spurs could bring in a Vinicius upgrade with striker target

Tottenham Hotspur are again being linked with a striker.

Spurs did manage to sign a back-up to Harry Kane in the summer transfer window, luring Carlos Vinicius to north London from Portuguese club Benfica on loan.

He has thus far deputised for Kane in the Europa League, while also making his Premier League debut as a late substitute against West Bromwich Albion as Spurs chased the game; Kane actually scored the winner following his introduction.

But there remains something of a question mark over whether Vinicius will be able to make a significant impact across the entire season. He has thus far scored twice in four games in Europe.

He was injured for the game against LASK on Thursday, which Spurs drew 3-3, with Son Heung-Min starting up front.

And AS now reports that Spurs remain in the market for a Serie A forward: Arkadiusz Milik.

The Napoli striker has found himself in a difficult position in recent months, as he has been left out of the club’s Serie A and Europa League squads.

He has gone on record about his unhappiness at the situation, saying in October that he had “not been treated well” by the club, and it now appears there could be a battle for his signature.

The piece claims Spurs, along with Everton and Atletico Madrid, are interested in the 26-year-old, who scored 14 goals in all competitions last season.

Milik is likely to leave in January and is valued at €27m (£24.3m) by Transfermarkt, but that fee could be lowered through negotiations given that his contract expires at the end of this season.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Spurs should be all over this.

Milik is a proven striker, a player who has scored goals at every level and at every club he has played for.

Indeed, during his time at Napoli he has netted 48 goals in 122 games; at Ajax he scored 47 goals in 75 games, and with Poland he has netted 15 times in 56 caps.

At the age of 26, he is hardly approaching the twilight of his career, either, and one has to think that he would be a more trustworthy signing than Vinicius.

Milik is actually only a year older than the Brazilian but he has done it in more top leagues, and proved his ability already.

If the deal can be done for a reasonable fee, Spurs should absolutely be getting him into the club, as he's an upgrade on their summer acquisition.

News Now - Sport News