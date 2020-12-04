Last month's Survivor Series was one of WWE's best pay-per-view events of the year.

The action throughout the night was impressive, with The Street Profits, The New Day, Sasha Banks and Asuka all catching the eye before a monstrous main event.

Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns - the company's top two stars - went to war for 25-minutes in an epic battle that many class as one of the best matches of the year.

Then, of course, came The Undertaker's emotional final farewell to the WWE Universe.

All in all then, it was quite a night. But there was one obvious omission - NXT.

The developmental brand was involved in 2019's edition of Survivor Series and gave the historic PPV a breath of fresh air.

But the up and coming stars were nowhere to be seen this year, with SmackDown and RAW going head-to-head.

Speaking ahead of TakeOver: War Games, NXT's founder and executive producer Triple H revealed why his brand wasn't involved in 2020.

"To be honest, I'm not in every aspect of creative decisions, but I also believe for the creative teams, as they're trying to build individual talents, they're not combining things too much," he said on a media conference call.

I also believe that COVID and the pandemic situation took a role in that.

"We tried to keep things somewhat separated between brands, between Performance Center, between things just to limit that exposure."

Triple H went on to note that with the coronavirus still ongoing, WWE are making an effort to keep shows separate to limit their talent's exposure to the virus.

"It's still taking place right now," he said of the pandemic.

"There's been a lot of time that has gone by, but the situation is still the same, and that was a big factor in that as well.

"You don't want to just do that out of the blue. You need to build to it. You need to have a lot of crisscrossing and promotional time together, and it just didn't seem like the right thing to do in a lot of ways."

Had coronavirus not taken ahold of the world in 2020, Survivor Series may well have included NXT. Maybe next year...

